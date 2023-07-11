Graham turnover passes £1bn

In the year to 31st March 2023 John Graham Holdings generated revenue of £1,094m (2022: £948m).

Profit before tax dipped to £15.1m (2022: £19.0m), a decline attributed to inflationary pressures facing the wider economy

Cash at bank and in hand increased 28% to £177.1m (2022: £127.1m).

Chief executive Andrew Bill said: “We are very pleased with these latest published accounts, which demonstrate a strong performance in our core markets. This has been achieved despite the complexity of the current inflationary environment and other notable external factors. Strong governance and commercial management are at the heart of our approach to sustainable growth. We focus on quality delivery and take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships. The adoption of a pragmatic and selective approach to work winning, built on a platform of risk management, allows us to positively approach the rest of 2023, and beyond. With a significant pipeline of opportunity, which is strong in both volume and quality, we look forward to the future with continued optimism.”

