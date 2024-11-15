Graham wins £10m school revamp

Artist's impression of the revamped Brunstane Primary School, courtesy of Architype

City of Edinburgh Council has appointed Graham as lead contractor to make Brunstane Primary School carbon neutral in operation and one of the greenest schools in the city.

Graham started works in October 2024 and is expected to finish in winter 2025.

Works include new cladding on the external walls and roof, replacement of windows and curtain walling, and floor finishes and redecoration across the full building.

An air source heat pump and electric heating system will replace the existing gas network, while installation of photovoltaic panels on the roof of the main three-storey block will boost the school’s sustainability credentials.

The school, which has a current roll of 263 pupils, will remain operational throughout the construction period, with temporary classrooms installed on site.

