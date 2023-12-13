Graham wins £23m Aurs Road scheme

CGI of the scheme next to Balgray Reservoir

Graham is set to start work on 8th January 2024 to straighten a winding, single carriage road with a new promenade and cycle path alongside Balgray Reservoir.

The scheme is designed to create a safer, more direct local route between Barrhead and Newton Mearns by straightening out two sections of the road and replacing a weak road bridge as well as create an attractive waterside walkway. It also creates a 4km circular walking and cycling route around the reservoir and paves the way for new visitor facilities at Dams to Darnley Country Park.

Essential reservoir maintenance works will also be carried out on behalf of Scottish Water while the road closure is in place.

Graham contracts manager Jim Armour said: “With works set to start on the 8th of January, the project team will be working hard to ensure the site is ready for the main build phase – we’re looking forward to playing our part in this pivotal project and leaving a lasting legacy.”

