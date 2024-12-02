Graham wins Cardiff Crossrail Phase 1

Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales have engaged Graham under an early contractor involvement (ECI) deal, initially to manage design costs and streamline the construction process.

Phase 1 of Cardiff Crossrail involves the design and construction of a new tramway between Cardiff Central Station and Cardiff Bay. The route will pass through Callaghan Square and run alongside the existing Cardiff Bay Line.

Works will include a new two-platform station stop at Cardiff Central Station and an additional third platform at Cardiff Bay station. There will also be significant highway modifications and improvements to public space.

The Welsh and UK governments have each committed £50m to support this initial phase of the tram project. Earlier this year, Cardiff Council appointed consultants WSP and Rider Levett Bucknall to provide programme and cost management services for the project.

The detailed design is expected to be complete by autumn 2025, with work on the ground starting before the end of 2025. Under the current programme of works, construction could be complete by early 2028, with trams running on the track from later that year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk