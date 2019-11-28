TCI Magazine Black FridayTCI Magazine Black Friday
Construction News

Fri November 29 2019

Graham wins Drigg enabling works contract

18 hours John Graham Construction has signed a £7.5m for civil engineering works at a Cumbrian nuclear waste dump.

Graham’s contract is with LLW Repository Ltd, which works with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority to manage the low level waste repository in Drigg and ensure that lesser radioactive waste is managed effectively across the UK.

The repository development programme preliminary works contract involves the provision of temporary drainage, ponds, haul roads, stockpile preparations, compound preparations, welfare facilities and miscellaneous other works.

