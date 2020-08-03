Graham wins first CP6 rail contracts

Graham will demolish and replace Stocks Overbridge

Graham will deliver works at Stocks Overbridge and the River Avon Evesham bridge and Kelston Park. Work starts on both projects this month.

Stocks Overbridge is a single span elliptical masonry road-over-rail arch structure between Kingham and Moreton-in-Marsh in Gloucestershire. The project will involve the demolition of existing masonry arch to be replaced with a new superstructure which will be installed by Graham’s project team over the course of three 30-hour rail possessions.

River Avon Evesham bridge is a two-span rail underbridge spanning the river. The work involves structural repairs to both abutments and the central pier and scour protection works in the river with associated works.

The second project at Kelston Park, which comprises a 1.75-mile-long embankment that is situated on the flood plain of the River Avon, is to install a cantilevering kingpost wall at the toe of the embankment on both sides of the railway.

Leo Martin, managing director of Graham’s civil engineering division at Graham, said: “These contracts will build on the great work we have achieved so far on the Crossrail project and enhance our presence in the west of England on the back of our work at Marsh Barton in Exeter. They also provide the opportunity to develop our rail team further and increase our profile with Network Rail which is an important and very valued customer for Graham.”

