Great Places Housing picks its framework partners

The four-year Innovation Chain North (ICN) framework has been designed to support delivery of new homes across the north of England, both for Great Places’ own development programme but those of other housing associations across the region.

The framework renewal saw a 56% increase in bidders seeking to deliver works and services, with 183 companies applying to supply the framework. The majority of bidders applied for multiple lots, and in total 726 bids were evaluated across the 23 lots.

In total 113 suppliers – 30 contractors and 83 consultants – were selected. The new framework will run until June 2024.

Helen Spencer, Great Places’ Director of Development, said: “Ahead of tender in late 2019, we consulted with colleagues across the sector, contractors and consultants, as well as drawing upon learning from managing the last framework to design a new one, which is fit for purpose as we move forward with our ambitions.

“We were delighted to have a huge response from the market and receive high-quality proposals and substantial social value pledges for our communities.

“The new framework will ensure we, and our peer organisations, have tried and tested partners to help us to deliver our extensive development programmes and our collective ambitions to tackle the housing crisis.”

Among the 30 contractors selected is Caddick Construction, whose managing director Adrian Dobson said: “With a business focus that embraces the beds and sheds market, being appointed onto the ICN framework is another string to our bow. We will continue to use our extensive experience in civil engineering, infrastructure, design and build and construction project delivery, working closely with the Great Places Housing Group and their partners, to deliver high quality social housing, regenerate local communities and deliver social value across the north of England.”

