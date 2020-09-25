Great Yarmouth bridge gets development consent

CGI of the twin-leaf bascule bridge

Having cleared planning hurdles, Norfolk County Council remains on course to start construction of the £120m project next year.

A joint venture of BAM Nuttall and Farrans Construction was selected back in January 2019 for the £75m main construction contract for the twin-leaf bascule bridge, having developed a design with the counterweights below deck.

Development consent has now been given for the construction of a new highway crossing of River Yare, Great Yarmouth, connecting Harfrey’s Roundabout to the west of the River Yare with South Denes Road to the east of the River Yare.

The application was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate by Norfolk County Council on the 30th April 2019 and accepted for examination a month later. Following an examination during which the Applicant, Statutory Consultees and Interested

Planning Inspectorate chief executive Sarah Richards said: “The Planning Inspectorate has again demonstrated its ability to examine nationally significant infrastructure projects within timescales laid down in the Planning Act 2008 providing developers and investors with the confidence to build and improve the infrastructure this country needs to secure future economic growth.”

