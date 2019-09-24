Great Yarmouth contractor completes Jordanian pile-driving operation

The terminal is being purpose-built to export and handle upwards of six million tonnes of rock phosphate in bulk annually. It is located in the South Port section of the New Port of Aqaba, and features storage facilities, off-loading systems and handling and ship-loading equipment.

CIS carried out a series of pile-driving operations to form the foundations of the new terminal, which features a new dry bulk export jetty, and dust and spillage control facilities. The storage plant, load transfer building, and berthing maritime terminal for exporting phosphates are located onshore. Offshore, the complex comprises a 190m-piloted berthing area with two parallel-to-coastline structures that support two loading bays, two mooring dolphins, an access bridge and two bridges that connect the structures.

The CIS crew operated the two hammers simultaneously. One of the S-150 hydraulic hammers was situated offshore on a crane barge in depths of up to 23m and the second was positioned onshore. As a result, 16 piles of diameter 914mm were driven to a maximum penetration of 25m to ensure that the onshore facilities would be built on solid foundations.

Following completion of the pile-driving phase carried out for the onshore portion of the jetty approach, CIS began working on the offshore construction phase. This involved driving 149 jetty support piles, also 914mm in diameter, as part of the construction of the berthing structure and three bridges.

All 165 piles were driven well within the requisite timeframe for completion.

“The logistics of working simultaneously onshore and offshore was in and of itself a challenge, compounded by the extremely high temperatures in Jordan,” said CIS managing director James Chadd.

“To address this, our engineers dedicated a great deal of time to developing a highly detailed pile-driving plan, with complete guidance on coordinating the onshore team with the crane barge. This detailed plan was finalised well in advance of the scheduled start date, paving the way for completing the job on schedule.”

Chadd added: “The success of the operation should also be attributed to the experience of our crew and its meticulous attention to executing that plan to the letter. Plus, maintaining clear communications with the customer and all parties involved.

"The entire operation was completed on time without a single lost time incident and this illustrates our ability to work safely and efficiently. We look forward to executing many more pile-driving operations, as we gear up to expand our activities in this dynamic and challenging market.”

