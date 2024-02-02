Great Yarmouth’s new bascule bridge now open

Herring Bridge, previously known prosaically as the Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing when in development stage

The twin-leaf bascule bridge, which represents an overall investment of £121m, was built by Bam Farrans Joint Venture.

Now open to river and road traffic, Herring Bridge connects the A47 Harfrey’s roundabout to the port and enterprise zone on the other side of the river Yare.

The project involved in-river marine works and the construction of approach embankments that support two underpasses and the bascule bridge. The local road network has also been upgraded with a five-arm roundabout and dual carriageway.

Construction took place surrounded by a live and operational marine port, with commercial and residential properties along the approaches to the river crossing.

While the construction process was complicated enough at the best of times, the project has also had to contend with the impacts of supply chain shortages, input cost inflation and, of course, the covid pandemic. When construction started in 2020, completed was scheduled for summer 2023. Opening on 1st February 2024 represents only modest slippage, under the circumstances.

Bam Farrans Joint Venture project director Tony Mulholland said: “We’re proud to see Herring Bridge open and delivering for the people of Great Yarmouth following many years of positive collaboration between our team, Norfolk County Council and all stakeholders involved in the project. One of the features that made this project truly special was that a twin bascule bridge, of such size and scale, is not common in the UK. This bridge has been designed to ensure minimal disruption to highway traffic and river traffic, so it opens and closes within 90 seconds, 20-plus times per day.”

