Greece plans €650m of green infrastructure projects

The initiative combines European Union, national and European Investment Bank (EIB) funds.

The National Bank of Greece is the first partner bank for the scheme and will identify and invest in new projects expected to include wind and photovoltaic parks, biomass and biogas plants, energy efficiency in public and company buildings. Urban schemes intended to rehabilitate deprived districts are also expected to benefit as too are projects involving water and waste management and tourism.

In addition, the National Bank of Greece will provide its own funds and help mobilise additional private funds for the financing of these projects. Other leading banks active in Greece are also expected to become partners under the Infrastructure Fund of Funds.

The Hellenic Ministry of Economy & Development established the Infrastructure Fund of Funds with the EIB. The aim is to maximise the impact of European structural and investment funds, national funds sourced from an EIB loan and proceeds from a previous urban investment initiative.

Once fully operational the new infrastructure scheme will provide financing of €450m, unlocking total investments of at least €650m for sustainable projects in the priority sectors.

“Local investment is essential to harness renewable energy, cut energy use and improve urban areas and unlock projects that have been delayed in recent years,” said Andrew McDowell, EIB vice president responsible for Greece. “The Infrastructure Fund of Funds combines financial resources and technical expertise essential for priority and high impact investment. The European Investment Bank is pleased to work with National Bank of Greece, the first partner under this new initiative, and we look forward to scaling up the programme in the coming months.”

Paul Mylonas, CEO of National Bank of Greece, added: “The Infrastructure Fund of Funds agreement will further strengthen our long-standing cooperation with the European Investment Bank Group. Providing financing solutions for infrastructure that also foster sustainable development and inclusive growth is a key element of National Bank of Greece’s strategy. This agreement reinforces our strategy and underlines our unequivocal commitment in supporting the transition to a greener economy, focused on the protection of the environment and the promotion of resource efficiency while creating new jobs and supporting the country’s economic recovery.”