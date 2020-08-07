  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri August 07 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Green light for £100m Hanwell scheme

Green light for £100m Hanwell scheme

12 hours MHA London has secured planning permission for a£100m mixed-use development in west London.

Elthorne Works scheme has been designed by Patel Taylor Architects
Elthorne Works scheme has been designed by Patel Taylor Architects

The Elthorne Works project comprises housing and offices on an under-used industrial site on Trumpers Way, Hanwell, in the London Borough of Ealing.

Designed by Patel Taylor Architects, the scheme includes 205 apartments in three buildings above a podium of eight townhouses.

Commercial elements include industrial units on the ground floor.

Hossein Abedinzadeh, founder of MHA London, said: “I am immensely proud of this project which has not forgotten the site’s industrial past. It is important to us that all our projects are not only commercially successful but provide a positive contribution to the neighbourhood.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »