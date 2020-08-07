Green light for £100m Hanwell scheme

Elthorne Works scheme has been designed by Patel Taylor Architects

The Elthorne Works project comprises housing and offices on an under-used industrial site on Trumpers Way, Hanwell, in the London Borough of Ealing.

Designed by Patel Taylor Architects, the scheme includes 205 apartments in three buildings above a podium of eight townhouses.

Commercial elements include industrial units on the ground floor.

Hossein Abedinzadeh, founder of MHA London, said: “I am immensely proud of this project which has not forgotten the site’s industrial past. It is important to us that all our projects are not only commercially successful but provide a positive contribution to the neighbourhood.”

