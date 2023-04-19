Green energy firm plans to dig up PFA

There is an estimated 50 million tonnes of material stockpiled in UK ashfields

Hive Aggregates, part of the Hive Energy Group, has submitted a planning application for its Retford Circular Economy Project [RCEP], to meet the national shortfall in supply of pulverised fuel ash (PFA).

PFA is used in concrete production to dilute the cement, reducing its carbon content without impacting on effectiveness. The material is a waste product from coal fired power stations. Historically, most went to landfill but today. However, today, the closure of coal-fired power stations means that supplies have run dry

According to the UK Quality Ash Association, there is at least 50 million tonnes of PFA available from disposal sites that could be recovered. Modelling by the UK government suggests that if PFA recovered from landfill sites was to cover national demand up to 2030, then 22 million tonnes of this reserve would need to be recovered and used.

Hive Aggregates has applied to Nottinghamshire County Council for planning permission to extract around 300,000 tonnes of pulverised fuel ash (PFA) waste per year from a landfill site near Retford.

Project director Jake Barnes-Gott said: “Our planning application includes a full suite of environmental mitigation and management measures, which have been discussed and refined with various local organisations and stakeholders, including the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust. We look forward to continuing to work closely with local stakeholders in bringing forward this vital project, including further meetings in the local community.”

