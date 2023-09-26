Green light for £26m Hebburn extra care scheme

CGI of Karbon's extra care scheme

South Tyneside Council’s planning committee has approved plans for Karbon Homes to build 95 affordable homes on a site behind the Hebburn Central leisure centre.

The development will comprise 20 two-bed and 75 one-bed apartments, 17 of which will be specialist dementia apartments.

Following this scheme, there is potential for the development of two more similar developments, delivered as a partnership project between Karbon Homes and South Tyneside Council.

Bringing more housing of this type to the local authority area forms part of the Council’s wider Adult Social Care Accommodation Strategy, aimed at supporting people who may need care and support to live independently in the community.

South Tyneside Council leader Cllr Tracey Dixon said: "This is excellent news and means we can now start putting these exciting plans into action. One of our key ambitions is for people to stay healthy and well throughout their lives. Residents have told us that they would prefer to live independently in the community for as long as possible, rather than going into residential care, and it is this kind of affordable, specialist accommodation that will enable people to do that.

“This scheme will allow not just older people, but younger adults with care needs to live in their local community with support.”

Karbon Homes assistant director Zoey Hawthorne said: “This is the start of an exciting partnership with South Tyneside Council, to help ensure local residents have access to affordable housing that provides them with the levels of care and support they need to continue living independently.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk