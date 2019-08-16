Green light for Cardiff stadium hotel

Image from Gaunt Francis Architects

In March 2019 the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) acquired the former Post Office building on Westgate Street in Cardiff, next to its Principality Stadium. It already owned the old County Court building.

The approved plans include demolition of the rear of the County Court building and construction of a new six-storey extension.

The aim is to open The Westgate Hotel as Cardiff’s most luxurious hotel by December 2020.

The WRU is working with developer Rightacres on the project and funding is coming from Legal & General, as part of its ongoing investment into the regeneration of Cardiff Central Square. The 175-bed hotel will be operated by the Celtic Manor Resort.

The old Post Office building, completed in 1897, was the first building in Cardiff constructed of Portland stone.

