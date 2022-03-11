Green light for Hammersmith student towers

CGI of the 181 Talgarth Road development

The site, 181 Talgarth Road, is between the Hammersmith Flyover and London Underground railway tracks. It was previously the site of Hammersmith magistrate’s court.

The scheme has been designed by architect Rogers Stirk Harbour & Partners (RSH+P) for property developer Dominus Group. The project is supported by Imperial College London.

HG Construction began enabling works on site in November.

Dominus Group originally planned to build a huge 23-storey hotel on the site but had a rethink after local residents complained.

Instead it is now building a smaller 400-room hotel, designed by the same architect, on the south side of the site and student halls in a building of 20 storeys to the north side of the site.

