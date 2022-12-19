Green light for Hill’s Ham Close scheme

Ham Close proposals designed by BPTW

The proposals for Ham Close see the replacement of several 1960s blocks of flats with 452 new homes, alongside new community facilities and public spaces. Final approval is anticipated in the new year once it has been assessed by the Greater London Authority.

Approximately 49% of the homes will be affordable, for rent, London Living Rent and shared ownership, and 10% will be wheelchair accessible. The new neighbourhood will also include a community centre, a new building for community workshop Richmond MakerLabs, and a park with play spaces.

This outcome is the result of several years’ work between Richmond Council and RHP, the largest provider of affordable housing in the borough, to secure the regeneration of the estate.

Andy Hill, chief executive of the Hill Group, said: “We are delighted to receive planning consent for the landmark regeneration project at Ham Close and we are looking forward to gaining final approval from the GLA in due course. We will be working with our partner RHP to finalise matters and move forward immediately to the construction stage. The vision for Ham Close is to create a vibrant and inclusive community for existing and future residents that incorporates sustainable, high-quality homes together with a range of new community facilities and impressive green spaces.”

The designs for Ham Close were developed by architect BPTW with local practice WR-AP, which designed the community centre, Makers Lab, and landscape consultant LUC.

BPTW partner Chris Bath said: “Our aim for Ham Close was always to place residents and community at the heart of the masterplan to create an integrated and attractive place to live. Well-designed homes are vital, but so are the other things that go into successful placemaking including welcoming community buildings, landscaping and community gardening spaces, and ensuring the development relates to its wider surroundings.”

