Green light for Liverpool’s Littlewoods project

The Littlewoods building

Built in 1938, the Littlewoods building is an art deco landmark in Liverpool that was home to the Littlewoods football pools company and retail empire during its glory days until 1994.

Plans for the restoration and repurposing of the site, which is now council-owned, were devised by architect Shed KM and submitted by developer Capital & Centric last year.

The developer has just completed the enabling works and securing planning is the next milestone for the project. Subject to the next tranche of funding being agreed, planning approval is expected to kick-start the main restoration works, including two new 20,000 sq ft studios for big budget productions, as well as spaces for offices, workshops, studio support facilities and an education facility.

The former canteen, which was housed in a barrel-vaulted hangar is to become a multi-purpose screening and performance zone, which will be for the use of occupiers on site, and then open up to the public out of hours. It will have five small cinema screens, an outdoor performance space and a food hall.

The planned new sound stages are expected to take around a year to be built and become operational. The programme for repurposing the existing building is longer due to the complexity of dealing with the existing structures.

Capital & Centric joint managing director John Moffat said: “This is a huge moment for Littlewoods and for the city as we now have the green light to deliver the Hollywood of the north. Liverpool already has a reputation as a world-class filming destination. The Littlewoods Project will take it to the next level, providing much-needed indoor studio space and support facilities. You can’t underestimate what this means for local people – me among them – not only seeing this iconic building brought back to life, but bolstering the city’s creative credentials and creating jobs and careers for generations. It’s the moment everyone’s been waiting for.”

Councillor Nick Small, Liverpool City Council’s cabinet member for growth and economy, said: “It’s fantastic news that the Littlewoods Project has been greenlit by the city’s planning committee. It means the stage is set for it to play a lead role in transforming Liverpool’s TV and Film offer. There’s still some plot development to take place and we’ll be working closely with Capital & Centric and the Combined Authority to ensure a truly blockbuster scheme is delivered.”

Capital&Centric is working with Liverpool City Council as freeholder of the site and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority as project funders. The Combined Authority has committed up to £17m to the project.

