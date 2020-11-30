Green light for new Wembley towers

The five tower blocks have been designed by architect TateHindle

Transport for London’s joint venture with Barratt London plans to build 454 apartments at Wembley Park across five tower blocks, designed by architect TateHindle.

Brent Council has approved the plans, which will also change public realm in the and provide new operational space for TfL.

The buildings will have green roofs, solar panels, air source heat pumps, bird boxes and bee bricks. Barratt London expects to start work on site next year.

Emma Hatch, senior property development manager at TfL, said: ““This is the second project with Barratt London and builds on our track record for delivering much-needed new homes in the capital. Our first homes at Blackhorse View in Waltham Forest started selling earlier this year, showing our developments have been designed thoughtfully with both the community and residents in mind.”

