Green light for revised Gateshead hotel plan

The planned hotel is designed by AHR Architects

The hotel was originally plans as part of the stalled Gateshead conference centre project but joint venture developers Ask Patrizia has moved the hotel element to a new location.

The nine-storey 180,898 sq ft hotel, designed by AHR Architects, will be at Baltic Quarter, on a vacant half-acre site at the corner of Quarryfield Road and Hawks Road,

The 344-room hotel will be managed by Vine Hotels under its Novotel and Ibis brands.

The hotel was originally marked for development adjoining The Sage International Conference Centre but the move to the new location will see the previous hotel site opened up as a linear park, accessible to the public. A separate consultation exercise has been held by the developer for the new park, removal of the hotel, as well as other minor changes to the previously approved Sage Arena & International Conference Centre. A new planning application for that is expected to be submitted imminently.

John Hughes, managing director of Ask Real Estate on behalf of the Ask Patrizia partnership, said: “The delivery of a superb new hotel for the region on a derelict vacant site is not only a great example of regeneration but it will create local jobs and boost spending benefitting the Gateshead region.”

Gateshead Council director for economy, innovation and growth, Peter Udall, said: “We are delighted to see the Novotel and Ibis hotels receive planning permission as they are an essential part of the delivery of the Gateshead Quays developments and The Sage – an arena and international conference centre. With the transformational impact on the visitor economy that these developments will bring, the region will need more accommodation to provide for the increased visitor numbers. This marks another milestone towards the delivery of these great regeneration schemes.”

