Green light for TfL's Oval housing

CGI of Montford Place (courtesy of Hawkins Brown)

The development, in Montford Place in Kennington – just by the Oval gasholders – has been designed by architect Hawkins Brown for Connected Living London (CLL) – a partnership between private landlord Grainger and Transport for London (TfL). The site is currently a construction yard for the Northern Line Extension project.

The housing, of which 40% is to be designated affordable, will be across two buildings with a central mews street between them.

Ben Tate, head of build to rent at Transport for London, said: “Our scheme at Montford Place is a truly mixed-use development. It will provide new rental homes that are desperately needed and will contribute to the local economy by delivering a significant amount of great commercial space that will enable business to flourish.”

Grainger’s director of land and development, Mike Keaveney, said: “This is another great milestone for Connected Living London and will see the delivery of much needed quality rental homes for people in Lambeth. We look forward to seeing this vibrant new mixed-use community brought to life.”

