Greenwich cruise terminal plan scrapped for housing

There will be no cruise ships parking up in Greenwich now

Morgan Stanley secured planning permission for a cruise terminal in east Greenwich in 2015 but in the face of rising local opposition, much of it based on grounds of air pollution, the plans were withdrawn in November 2018.

The Enderby Wharf site has now been bought by Criterion Capital, the owner of Trocadero in Piccadilly and the Odeon Leicester Square, which plans to bring forward new plans for a housing development at the site instead.

Criterion Capital chief executive Asif Aziz said: “Although the cruise terminal was a profitable proposition, I agree with the local residents who have complained that it would cause significant environmental damage. Instead, in conjunction with the Royal Borough of Greenwich and through an open and constructive conversation with local residents and community groups, we shall deliver innovative low-cost housing for rental. This will be designed for those who either can’t or don’t want to buy, and will be served by excellent public transport links including the Thames Clipper.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk