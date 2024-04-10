Greenwich picks Marlborough for its highways

Marlborough Highways is now working south of the river for the first time

Budgeted for up to £7m a year, the four-year contract has the option to be extended for up to four additional years, with a maximum value of £56m over the full eight years.

The contract award follows previous traffic management operations in Royal Greenwich by Marlborough, which began in 2022.

The new maintenance and improvements operations include works to roads, kerb and, footpaths, road marking services, drainage works, fencing, earthworks, landscaping and the installation and maintenance of street furniture.

The increased scope of services includes a provision for emergency call outs, with Marlborough tasked with associated civil engineering works, street cleaning, winter maintenance operations and more.

The agreement began on 1st April 2024.

Marlborough already has a presence in nine other London boroughs but this is its first south of the river. It has set up a new depot in Greenwich from which to run operations in the borough.

Managing director Matthew Revell said "We are incredibly proud to serve the people of Royal Greenwich and we are excited to build upon the works we have already delivered in this beautiful and historic borough. We understand the unique transport and civic challenges facing this part of London and are committed to partnering with our friends at the Royal Borough of Greenwich to create a safer, greener and more inclusive community for all. This contract marks a significant milestone for Marlborough, with our new Royal Greenwich operations and dedicated south London depot further strengthening our market leading position.”

