Wed February 22 2023

  3. Gregory gets approval for Barnsley sheds

27 Jan Industrial developer Gregory Properties has secured reserved matters planning approval to build 124,700 sq ft of industrial and logistics space at Rockingham near Barnsley.

Gregory Properties plans to speculatively build three detached industrial/warehouse units of 25,560 sqft, 43,000 sqft and 56,140 sqft.

The 10-acre Rockingham site is on the A6195 Dearne Valley Parkway, off  junction 36 of the M1.

Gregory Properties hopes to start the speculative development on site this summer and be ready for an Easter 2024 occupation. 

Nick Gillott, development director at Gregory Properties, said, “We are excited at the prospect of starting to deliver these three high quality purpose-built logistics units. It’s a superb scheme.”

