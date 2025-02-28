  1. Instagram
28 February 2025

Grenfell-linked companies received £355m in contracts since the fire

12 hours Seven organisations involved in the deadly refurbishment of Grenfell Tower face possible exclusion from public contracts, the government has said in its response to the public inquiry.

Since the Grenfell Tower fire on 14th June 2017, four of the seven organisations under investigation for the cladding and refurbishment have secured £355m in public sector contracts, according to new analysis by public spending  monitor Tussell.

Tussell’s data reveals that Rydon, the main contractor responsible for the refurbishment, has been awarded £227m in public sector contracts since June 2017, including a £99m contract from Labour-controlled Ealing council in October 2019 for the regeneration of the 264-home High Lane estate, and a £38m contract from the London Borough of Sutton.

Saint-Gobain, the parent company of Celotex, which supplied the tower’s cladding, has also received £127m in public sector contracts since the fire, including a £70m contract from Milton Keynes Council and a £35m deal from Sheffield City Council.

