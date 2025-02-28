Grenfell-linked companies received £355m in contracts since the fire

Since the Grenfell Tower fire on 14th June 2017, four of the seven organisations under investigation for the cladding and refurbishment have secured £355m in public sector contracts, according to new analysis by public spending monitor Tussell.

Tussell’s data reveals that Rydon, the main contractor responsible for the refurbishment, has been awarded £227m in public sector contracts since June 2017, including a £99m contract from Labour-controlled Ealing council in October 2019 for the regeneration of the 264-home High Lane estate, and a £38m contract from the London Borough of Sutton.

Saint-Gobain, the parent company of Celotex, which supplied the tower’s cladding, has also received £127m in public sector contracts since the fire, including a £70m contract from Milton Keynes Council and a £35m deal from Sheffield City Council.

