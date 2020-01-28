Grenfell Tower inquiry: the corporate cast

Grenfell Tower's retrofitted cladding, completed just a year before the fire

The refurbishment of Grenfell Tower is a key part of the inquiry under Sir Martin Moore-Bick because the building was clad in materials that, it has since transpired, did not conform to Building Regulations. The cladding system, in conjunction with the insulation material sandwiched beneath it, acted to exacerbate the fire that killed 72 inhabitants on the night of 14th June 2017. Questions need to be answered.

On the first day of the second phase of the official inquiry the organistions listed below were cited by Michael Mansfield QC, representing victims of the fire. They all had questions to answer, he said.

Studio E – the architect

Rydon Maintenance – the design and build contractor

Harley Facades – the cladding subcontractor

Exova – the fire safety engineer

CEP – the fabricator of the aluminium composite material (ACM) panels

Artelia – the employer’s agent, quantity surveyor and CDM co-ordinator

Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea’s Building Control department

Kensington & Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (TMO) – the client

Arconic – made and sold the ACM panels

Celotex – made and sold RS5000, the polyisocyanurate, or PIR, insulation used under the ACM panels

Kingspan – made and sold K15 Kooltherm insulation material

Siderise – made and sold the cavity barriers

Aluglaze – the window infill panels

BBA – certified Arconic’s ACM panels and Kingspan’s K15 Kooltherm

LABC – certified both the K15 Kooltherm and the 15RS5000 insulation.

Of the building products, Mr Mansfield said: “We will be particularly interested in: first, the key tests that these products underwent, particularly the Arconic ACM panels with the polyethylene core and the Celotex and Kingspan insulation; second, their resultant fire classifications; third, how those tests and classifications were represented by the manufacturers to their markets and to the two certification bodies, the LABC and the BBA; fourth, the relevant certificates issued by the BBA in the case of the ACM panels and Kingspan’s K15 Kooltherm product, and the LABC in the case of both K15 Kooltherm and the RS5000 insulation; and last, how those certificates were represented by the manufacturers to their markets, their buyers.”

