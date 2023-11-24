Griffiths Farrans JV to build £60m car park at Bristol Airport

Work is expected to take 18 months to complete

The £60m investment will create a multi-storey car park with a public transport interchange on the top deck for customers arriving at or departing from Bristol Airport.

Enabling works started in May to divert services and main contractor Griffiths Farrans JV has now begun work to construct an access ramp to the existing remaining car parks.

The new multi-storey car park will adjoin an existing multi-storey car park, adding more than 2,000 spaces. The terminal will be accessed via a glazed pedestrian bridge link on the same level.

Bristol Airport chief executive Dave Lees said: “This project is transformational for our customers. It is the largest single capital investment project since the terminal opened in 2000 and will take 18 months to complete. As with all large-scale projects, they are complex and the development work will need to be phased to accommodate the normal day to day airport operations.”

Alun Griffiths (Contractors) and Farrans Construction are working in joint venture on the project. They are both subsidiaries of CRH, the Irish building materials group.

Griffiths Farrans JV pre-construction director Simon Dunn said: “Over 100,000 tonnes of excavated material will be processed into suitable material for use in the project. All asphalt materials removed from the existing car park will also be processed for re-use within the asphalt material that will be provided for the perimeter roads.

“This project is a great example of what can be achieved when both client and contractor work in an open and collaborative way, something that has been instilled in the project team from day one.”

