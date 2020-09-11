GRK invests for BAM project

The new machine is being put to work in Rawdon the construction of the new Benton Park School, that BAM is building.

"We are really impressed with the performance and safety credentials of our new Volvo EC140EL excavator," said Jamie Kilmartin, managing director of GRK Civils. "They feature the latest technology and set the standards in both site and operator safety.”

He added: "We continue to receive excellent service and support from our local dealer Chippindale Plant for all our hired plant and new plant purchases, we are already making great use of our new machine on one of our latest projects building the new Benton Park supporting earthmoving applications in groundwork operations.”

