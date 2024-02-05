Ground broken for Lowestoft's Nexus

A groundbreaking ceremony was held by SEH French on 1st February

East Suffolk Council is redeveloping a brownfield site on Newcombe Road in Lowestoft. Demolition of two disused industrial buildings on the site began in November and SEH French has now started on the construction of 16 new business units ranging between 35 sqm and 225 sqm.

The £5m development, called Nexus, has been designed by Concertus Design & Property Consultants. Itis due for completion this autumn.

SEH French contracts manager Simon Hubert said: “This a fantastic project for the town and will undoubtedly attract businesses to the area. Lowestoft has lots of potential and we are delighted to be involved in the construction of The Nexus.”

