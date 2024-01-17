Ground broken on Gamecock Barracks scheme

photo call for the ground breaking ceremony

Vivo Defence Services, which is a 50:50 joint venture of Serco and Engie, and its tier one contractor Henry Brothers Construction are building a new home for an explosive ordnance (bomb) disposal troop at Gamecock Barracks.

The troop is relocating from Chetwynd Barracks in Nottingham, to Gamecock Barracks in Warwickshire as part of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation’s (DIO) defence estate optimisation (DEO) programme.

The new building, being built at the southern edge of the Gamecock base, will include space for offices, garages and stores.

DIO programme director Warren Webster said: “Collaboration remains at the heart of our delivery intent, and when completed, Gamecock Barracks will provide first class explosive ordnance disposal facilities for the central region.”

Henry Brothers Construction managing director Ian Taylor said: “Henry Brothers is very pleased to be continuing the successful relationship with Vivo Defence, which follows delivery of a new dye pod facility recently at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire.

“This development at Gamecock Barracks will rehome an explosive ordnance disposaltTroop – giving them modern, purpose-built, secure facilities as part of the MoD’s investment into the armed forces.

“Henry Brothers has significant experience of working within MoD sites across the UK, helping to improve and upgrade key military resources, and we are delighted to have now broken ground and started work on this latest development.”

The scheme for EOD Troop at Gamecock Barracks is due to be completed by the end of the year.

