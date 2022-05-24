Groundworks to start for £38m Easingwold estate

CGI of Avant Homes' development

Plans for a 154-home development on the site on Husthwaite Road were approved by Hambleton District Council in February 2022.

Groundworks are set to start in the coming weeks with a show home opening in early autumn and the first residents expected to move in before the end of the year.

Of the 154 homes to be built, 30% have been designated to affordable housing.

“Avant Homes Yorkshire has ambitious growth plans for 2022 to build much-needed housing in prime residential locations across the region,” said managing director Alastair Hart. “We’ve had a very strong start to the year and we look forward to initial groundworks commencing in Easingwold in the coming weeks.”

Avant Homes currently has 55 developments across its five operating regions, including 10 in Yorkshire.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk