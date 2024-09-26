Growth for William Hare

William Hare director Matthew Nesbit

In the year ending 31st December 2023 William Hare Group recorded turnover of £315.5m, up from £248.3m in 2022.

And after two consecutive loss making years (£853,000 down in 2022 and £2.2m in 2021), the business made a pre-tax profit in 2023 of £4.3m.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) was £9.8m, up from £3.4m in 2022 and £1.9m in 2021.

Sue Hodgkiss, chief executive, chair and owner of William Hare Group, which has been in her family for 80 years, said: “Our latest set of results is testament to the hard work and commitment of our talented workforce. It is also down to a resurgence in international markets, as well as further growth in the UK. We are continuing to build our reputation with global clients and are increasingly recognised as one of the world’s leading engineering steel specialist.

“We have taken a very prudent approach financially over the years, which means our balance sheet is a source of strength.”

Director Matthew Nesbit added: “We are delighted with this year’s results. As a business we have worked very hard to remain at the forefront of our industry during a time that has been challenging given ongoing inflationary pressures, project delays and a changing political landscape.

“Our order book is well diversified and in the best shape in our history, giving us much optimism for the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk