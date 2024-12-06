GRS JV takes over Surrey quarry

GRS chief executive Jon Fisher (left) with Down To Earth Developments owner Ben Maclean

Warwickshire-based GRS (originally Galliford Road Stone) has gone in 50/50 with Guildford firm (DTE) to acquired Alton Road Aggregates (ARA, formerly Earthline Waste Limited).

Initially ARA will operate a single quarry and waste facility off Alton Road near Farnham, but the partners plan to grow the business and have their sights set on other potential operations across Surrey and Hampshire.

The venture brings together DTE’s operational experience in mineral extraction and land remediation with GRS’s aggregates and waste trading network. The Alton Road quarry will supply sand to the local market, as well as GRS bagging plants west of London, and take in inert demolition and excavation wastes to restore and landscape the site.

With an operational lifespan of more than 10 years, the partners see the site as suitable for recycling demolition and excavation waste, and materials that cannot be recovered will be used to restore the 36-hectare landscape (subject to planning permission).

GRS chief executive Jon Fisher, said: “We have been working with the team at DTE for a while so forming a JV is a natural next step for both businesses. It gives us a foothold in this part of the southeast and a strong platform for growth, with the potential to turn construction spoil into new aggregate in line with our vision to accelerate circularity in construction.”

Down To Earth Developments owner Ben Maclean said: “We’re proud of our track record in land reclamation and recovery, and we have the expertise, experience and management systems to deliver exemplar schemes. Getting together with GRS is a massive boost to the development and remediation of the Alton Road site and we’ll be working with the local community, councils and agencies to ensure that restoration is to the highest standards for the benefit of people and wildlife alike.”

While originally a supplier of virgin aggregates and stones for the construction industry, GRS is increasingly meeting the UK’s demand for aggregates with secondary materials made from inert wastes. These include Enviroc granite, a by-product of mining for china clay in Cornwall and Devon.

Last year GRS formed a joint venture with Devon-based secondary materials specialists Ocean Blocks & Aggregates. It also acquired ground stabilisation contractor Soil Science.

Accounts filed last month by GRS Roadstone Group show a pre-tax profit of £9.2m on turnover of £476m for the year to 31st January 2024.

