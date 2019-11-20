Guidance published on Scotland’s new fire alarm regs

The trade body, Select, is running a campaign to raise public awareness about the new fire and smoke detector regulations. It has created an eight-page brochure to explain the rules.

Under the new laws, every residence throughout the country must have an interlinked warning system for smoke, fire and carbon monoxide detection by 1st February 2021.

Select’s brochure sets out step-by-step guidance on exactly what is required.

The brochure will be handed out by Select’s 1,250 members to homeowners, tenants and landlords. It identifies the types of alarms specified for use and exactly where they should – and shouldn’t – be installed around the home.

The guide, which has been developed in partnership with the alarm company, Aico, also provides similar advice on carbon monoxide alarms.

Dave Forrester, head of technical services at Select, said: “Although consumers and landlords don’t need to comply with the new regulations until 2021, it is vital to raise awareness about exactly what needs to be done.

“This new support tool is designed to give an easy-to-follow overview of the changes, helping people across Scotland understand what they have to do and why. Our technical team are also happy to help with any further enquiries.”

Under the new regulations, it will be the property owner’s responsibility to meet the new standards. The minimum requirements are:

one smoke alarm in the room most used for general daytime living;

one smoke alarm in every circulation space on each storey, such as hallways and landings;

one heat alarm in every kitchen;

carbon monoxide detectors wherever there are carbon-fuelled appliances such as boilers, fires, heaters and stoves.

