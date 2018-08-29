Guinness Partnership places £226m maintenance contracts

The Guinness Trust dates back to 1890

Three framework agreements cover the south, west and north regions of England with work covering new kitchens, bathrooms, windows, doors and heating, as well as building safety works such as installing new fire alarms and emergency lighting.

The contracts are expected to be worth up to £226m over a six and half year period.

Subject to contract finalisation, the chosen suppliers are:

South framework: Vinci, Engie, Fortem

West framework: Novus, Wates, Kier

North framework: Guinness Property (Guinness’ in-house repairs and maintenance provider), with Wates, Kier and Fortem providing some additional maintenance services.

The mobilisation of these contracts will take place over the next couple of months.

The Guinness Partnership, founded 128 years ago, is one of the largest affordable housing and care providers in England.

Executive director for asset management Ian Joynson said: “The new arrangements will deliver even better services to our customers. They will also reduce our unit costs so that we can invest more in building new homes and improving existing ones. Guinness Property, our in-house provider, will continue to deliver the majority of planned maintenance in the north, reflecting the hybrid model of combining the best of internal and external resources that we also employ in other areas of property maintenance.”