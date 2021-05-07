Gunning launches fire stopping division

Gunning Fire has secured independent UKAS accredited certification from Bluesky and is ready to offer fire door installation, fire door maintenance, fire stopping (compartmentation), and cladding refurbishment.

Gunning London has itself already done several fire stopping projects in recent years as principal contractor. These include extensive fire compartmentation works for University of the Arts London; the installation of fire doors and fire break partitions for the London School of Tropical Hygiene and Medicine; and fire upgrades to Fair Acres, a residential estate in Kent.

Gunning Fire is led by Richard Shatford, who said: “Much of our work over the last few years has been in fire protection and with so many educational, heritage and residential properties looking to provide the best possible safety measures, this new division will allow us to keep up with the increased demand we have experienced.”

Owner director Tom Gunning added: “While we have a history of successfully completing fire safety works, we have never been fully autonomous to offer the service we feel our customers deserve. But as a principal contractor we will be able to ensure that all aspects of a project run to our high standards.”

