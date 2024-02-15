H-fuelled generators now available in the UK

Robin Futcher and the H2ICE generator

With Commercial Fuel Solutions as distributor, Belgian company E-power’s H2ICE generators are now available for hire or sale in the UK for the first time, along with the necessary fuel.

These generators have a 45 kVA hydrogen internal combustion engine that is designed to operate on any grade of hydrogen.

It is claimed that this makes it “a more robust technology” than traditional fuel cell technologies.

Robin Futcher, founder and chief executive of Commercial Fuel Solutions, said: “This generator marks a significant advancement in hydrogen power technology, offering a cost-effective, eco-friendly, and high-performance solution for power generation. With its lower capex (capital expenditure), ability to withstand fuel impurities and decreased fuel expenses, it is the clear choice for businesses committed to investing in the future of hydrogen energy and making substantial strides in reducing their carbon footprint.”

