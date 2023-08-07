Hackney hands Ardmore £154m contract for Shoreditch Park flats

CGI of the towers to be built by Ardmore, next to the new Britannia leisure centre

The £154m design and build contract will see Ardmore build four tower blocks of up to 25 storeys.

The scheme, designed by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, will deliver 371 mixed-tenure apartments, of which 290 will be for private for sale to help pay for the new Britannia leisure centre and City of London Academy Shoreditch Park that have already been built in earlier phases of the scheme.

Morgan Sindall built the leisure centre and school under separate £54m and £44m contracts.

When the residential contract was tendered last year, the advertised price was £120m. Ardmore has agreed a price of £154m with the council.

The appointment builds on Ardmore’s experience of residential led regeneration projects, including 1,000-unit Parkside scheme in Lewisham and the 387-unit Phase 4a of Battersea Power Station.

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “Over the last few months, we’re already managed to build a strong working relationship with Hackney and their design team to help bring the buildings in line with the highest safety standards, without any compromise in quality. We are looking forward to working with Hackney Council and to build on our impressive track record of major residential and regeneration schemes in London.”

Morgan Sindall built the new leisure centre

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “Through the council’s Britannia flagship project we are already seeing the benefits of the biggest public sector investment in the area in a generation.

“It’s also an example of how we’re overcoming funding challenges to provide the high-quality facilities and infrastructure that Hackney residents deserve, directly delivered by the council and serving some of the most challenged parts of our borough.

“With new education and leisure facilities already delivered and proving a huge success, appointing this team is a major milestone in honouring our commitment to delivering much-needed new council homes on the site, prioritised for the local families who need them most.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk