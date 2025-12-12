Hamer to replace Sheffield on Royal Bam board

Paul Hamer

The supervisory board of Royal Bam Group will nominate Paul Hamer for appointment as a member at its annual general meeting of shareholders next May.

Hamer, former chief executive of consulting engineering White Young (WYG) and contractor Sir Robert McAlpine, replaces another British engineer, Paul Sheffield, on the Dutch company’s board.

Sheffield was appointed to the supervisory board in 2017, reappointed in 2021, and again reappointed for one year in 2025. He now reaches the end of his term and resigns. Sheffield worked for Kier for nearly 30 years – the last three as chief executive – before joining Laing O’Rourke for three years in 2014.

Hamer was chief executive of Sir Roberr McAlpine from 2017 until 2024, having previously had nine years running WYG.

Henk Rottinghuis, chairman of Royal Bam Group’s supervisory board, said: “I am pleased that we can nominate Paul Hamer as a member of our board. He brings a wealth of business and leadership experience both in terms of general management and the construction industry. We look forward to working with him upon appointment by the general meeting.”

Bam’s central works council supports the nomination, the company said.

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