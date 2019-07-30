Hammerson submits plans for Martineau Galleries neighbourhood

Hammerson's Square Shopping Centre today and (below) in the future

Hammerson, which owns and manages Bullring & Grand Central, has submitted a planning application to Birmingham City Council to build flats and office to create a new neighbourhood around its Martineau Galleries retail site.

Martineau Galleries will be the first thing that visitors see when arriving in Birmingham from the proposed HS2 terminal, Curzon Street Station. The submitted plans look to regenerate the 7.5 acre Martineau Galleries site, which includes the Square Shopping Centre, Dale End car park and a parade of shops at 1-7 Dale End. Proposals include the delivery of 1,300 new homes and up to 1.4m sq ft of workspace, as well as a new city centre hotel, restaurants and cafes.

This is Hammerson’s first major application as a part of its City Quarters concept, to create mixed-use neighbourhoods around its existing shopping centres. The concept aims to transform city venues from pure retail into city neighbourhoods.

Robin Dobson, UK director of development and project management at Hammerson, said: “Submitting our planning application for this strategic site in Birmingham represents a significant step forward for our City Quarters concept. City Quarters is all about creating thriving, mixed-use environments where people can live, work and relax in exceptional neighbourhoods, adjacent to our flagship destinations.

“Hammerson has a strong track record of delivering the places where people want to be, and this expertise will be applied to our City Quarters developments to create exciting, vibrant spaces in the UK’s very best cities.”

