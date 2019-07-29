Hampshire names four to share mid-size building works

Wates, Morgan Sindall, Kier and Beard have been selected for Hampshire’s intermediate construction framework, prequalifying them to deliver council and other public sector building projects with a value of between £1m and £4m.

The framework runs for four years.

The scope of work is expected to consist mostly of some new build, extensions, refurbishments and alterations to existing schools. However all types of building works to any property, including works to fire, police and NHS properties is included. Civil engineering jobs such as highways, bridges or coastal works are not included.

