Hampshire trials plastic kerbs

Cutting and setting the plastic kerbing

The plastic kerbing contains 88% recycled material. It is lighter than stone or concrete, therefore easier to handle, and does not generate harmful crystalline silica dust when cut.

How it actually performs remains to be seen so Skanska is testing the resilience of the plastic kerbs in locations used by a lot of lorries.

Skanska operations director Matthew Riches said: “These plastic kerbs have been BBA/HAPAS approved, meaning they are manufactured to the highest standards for the Hampshire network. With its lightweight features, we can lay four times faster than traditional methods and that’s significant as we look to find ways to deliver a greener, more cost-effective service. Exploring use of recycled products like these is an important step forward as we work towards our target of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.”

Councillor Rob Humby, Hampshire County Council’s executive member for environment and transport, supports the trial. He said: “We’re committed to clear action, embedding carbon reduction measures in services across the county council. This innovative use of recycled plastic kerbing, which is durable but much lighter than the concrete equivalent, results in 40% less carbon during manufacture. It can be easily installed manually, reducing the need for mechanical handling equipment. We continue to explore opportunities to reuse and recycle materials from our highways works and will be looking at the viability of other recycled plastic products if this trial proves successful.”

