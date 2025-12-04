Hands brings in CEO for Untypical

Gary Ennis

Gary Ennis has been appointed chief executive of Untypical, the company that combines Hopkins Homes and Tilia Homes.

Guy Hands, founder of Terra Firma Capital Partners, bought Tilia Homes (when it was called Kier Living) from Kier in May 2021 and Hopkins Homes from James Hopkins in January 2022. In October 2024 he merged the two companies into a new company registered in Guernsey called Untypical Limited. It is not registered in the UK.

Ennis becomes chief executive of Untypical – or 'untypical' as the company styles itself – on Monday 8th December, based in Solihull.

Ennis spent almost three decades at Barratt Developments, latterly as regional managing director for London and the southeast until September 2024.

Of his new job, he said: “This is an exciting opportunity to lead a dynamic organisation with a strong reputation for innovation and growth. I look forward to working closely with the talented team across the group to build on its success and drive the next phase of development. Together, we will continue to create exceptional places and deliver outstanding results for our customers and stakeholders.”

Guy Hands said: “Gary is an accomplished leader within the UK house-building sector, with deep operational and strategic expertise. He is strongly aligned to our priorities: build quality, operational efficiency, safety, customer-centricity and culture. We are thrilled to welcome him and are confident that untypical [sic] will continue to go from strength to strength under his leadership.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk