Hanson doubles capacity at King’s Cross concrete plant

Hanson's King's Cross plant

The upgrade has doubled capacity at the plant. The previous pair of two-metre Skako planetary mixers have been replaced with four-metre models, which can produce up to 230 cubic metres of concrete an hour.

The investment enables the plant to supply major projects in the capital, including Thames Tideway and Google headquarters, as well as future contracts such as HS2.

“Our King’s Cross plant is located on a strategically placed railhead in the centre of London with all of our aggregate and cement requirements delivered by train from source, keeping over 8,000 lorry movements a year off the roads,” said Hanson Concrete managing director Brian Charleton.

“This investment allows the site to continue playing its part in helping to improve the local area by providing much-needed construction material to the capital in the most environmentally and safest manner possible.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk