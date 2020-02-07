Hanson gets into reduced emission asphalt

The move follows Hanson’s REA trials using Shell Bitumen FreshAir, a specialist binder that helps reduce emissions from asphalt mixes by an average of 40% compared with conventional bitumen.

The binder can be used in all Hanson asphalt products and does not affect the properties of the bitumen or asphalt. It acts directly with some of the chemical compounds affecting air quality, as well as odour-releasing molecules, helping to cut specific gases and particulates or minimise their release into the air during production and paving.

“REA is particularly beneficial for ultra-low emission zones and areas with poor air quality,” said Gareth Day, Hanson UK asphalt managing director.

“Its use can improve air quality during the road building phase – particularly in tunnels, where ventilation is an issue, and urban areas – as well as during production.”

Hanson is offering REA from some of its plants including West Drayton in London, Penmaenmawr in North Wales and Ardingly in Sussex.

Hanson says that every kilometre of asphalt switched to REA is estimated to have a similar effect on particulate matter (PM10) as planting 16 trees and a similar impact on the reduction of nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ) as removing 40 cars from the road.

