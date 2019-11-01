Hanson moves Green to MQP

Rick Green

Rick Green takes over as managing director of MQP to replace Dave Bagshaw, who has retired after 39 years in the industry.

MQP consists of three quarries and 10 asphalt plants across the Midlands. It was operated as a joint venture with Tarmac until 2013, when Hanson took full ownership.

Rick Green is also chair of the Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) lobby group, which is a partnership between the Mineral Products Association (MPA) and Eurobitume UK.

He said: “MQP has a great heritage and reputation and I am looking forward to be involved in shaping the next phase in its development.”

