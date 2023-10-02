Hanson UK becomes Heidelberg Materials

The rebranding of Hanson follows on from parent company HeidelbergCement AG changing its trading name to Heidelberg Materials in September 2022.

Hanson has been part of the Heidelberg Materials Group for 16 years, following its acquisition in 2007. The new branding will be rolled out at sites and on vehicles over the next two years with new packaging following in early 2024.

“Having a single brand name and identity sends a clear and consistent message to our increasingly global customers and fosters collaboration across both geographical and organisational borders,” said Simon Willis, chief executive of Heidelberg Materials UK.

