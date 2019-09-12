Hardipave selected for Hinkley Point bus terminal

Miles Macadam has been brought in to lay 20,000 m2 of its proprietary Hardipave grouted macadam for the surfacing of the North Plaza, an area to be used as a bus terminal during the construction phase of the power station.
Hardipave was specified as a fuel-resistant surface course with a high tolerance to deformation, heat and abrasion.
The use of Hardipave represented a value engineering solution with a cost saving of more than £200,000 when compared to the originally specified concrete design, Miles Macadam said.
Hardipave was also used for the Crossrail bus depot at Paddington Bus Station and the multi-storey coach park at Wembley.
