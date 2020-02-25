Hare grows in Newport

A William Hare steel fabrication facility

William Hare has invested more than £10m over the past year in buying and developing the Risca site.

The company is the largest independent steel fabricator in the UK and has 1,700 employees worldwide.

William Hare Group chief executive David Hodgkiss said: “As a business we pride ourselves on our ability to quickly meet the changing requirements of our clients. The acquisition and investment of the Risca Facility will continue to improve productivity, meeting our client’s needs through creating local jobs and supporting other businesses in the area.”

