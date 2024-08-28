Haringey launches housing retrofit scheme

Haringey seen from Alexandra Palace

Haringey council has launched a consultation with its residents in the Coldfall area of the borough over a housing energy action plan.

The plan, agreed by councillors last year, will see the installation of energy saving measures in an initial 200 or so properties, including insulation and double glazing.

The Coldfall scheme is part of the council’s wider programme to gradually retrofit all 15,000 council homes, with the goal of becoming a net zero carbon borough by 2041.

The homes at Coldfall were built in the early 1920s and are solid wall street properties. The retrofit project will run until 2026, with a contractor being procured for the project in the autumn. The aim is to move all properties from EPC D and below to at least EPC C.

The scheme is supported by a £1.7m grant from the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero’s social housing decarbonisation fund. The council’s consultants are ECD Architects and Baily Garner.

Cllr Sarah Williams, Haringey’s cabinet member for housing and planning said: “We know that our homes at Coldfall are among our least energy efficient so this scheme has the potential to transform the lives of our residents, reducing their energy bills and making their homes much more comfortable to live in.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk